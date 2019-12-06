2 Tuscaloosa Co. deputies injured in accident involving one of Tuscaloosa’s most wanted

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were injured during a Friday morning traffic stop that involved one of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
It happened on North Hagler Road just north of Hembree Road in the Samantha Community. A suspect is in custody. It’s not clear why the person was pulled over.
The deputies were taken by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Public Information Officer Jason Powell says the deputies were dragged by the suspect’s vehicle before it went off the road and crashed into a ditch.
The suspect couldn’t getaway because his driver side door was pinned against a tree.
The suspect’s name isn’t being released until charges are filed.
