Tuscaloosa City Schools offering extra food to students in need

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School leaders are taking extra steps to fill food gaps for students and their families.
“Part of our job as an educational system is to make sure we’re feeding the whole child,” said Dr. Teresha Jones-Hamilton, Assistant Principal of Central High School.
From 8:25 am until 3:45 pm, teachers at Central High School feed students minds’. Now, after school - staff will also feed their bellies.
“Students who have free and reduced lunch will have the opportunity to take home some of the leftover food,” said Dr. Jones-Hamilton.
Tuscaloosa City School Board leaders voted to allow cafeterias to distribute untouched food to students at the end of the day.
Assistant Principal Dr. Teresha Jones-Hamilton says the need is great.
“For our particular school, it’ll impact every student. The number of students we have here who receive free and reduced lunch - all our students receive free lunch,” said Dr. Jones-Hamilton.
Starting in January, things like apples or pre-packaged muffins can be picked up as students head home.
“We will save those items, sanitize those items, and we will have a share table so that any child can come get any item,” said Carlton Robertson, Director of the Child Nutrition Program.
Cutting food waste.
“Every school is probably dumping 6-8 bags of trash a day. So once we start this program, it’ll reduce the amount of trash we’re taking to the trash can," said Robertson.
Giving students all the tools they need to succeed.
“Have the opportunity to feed themselves, so when they come to school they are prepared to learn and you eliminate that distraction or the problem of -'I’m hungry today,'” said Dr. Jones-Hamilton.
The school system also plans to package full meals for select students to take home of food not served. Any food left over that hasn’t been distributed to a student, will go to The Community Soup Kitchen.
