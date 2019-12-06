Suspect in Tuscaloosa church shooting identified and arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been identified and charged for the December 1st shooting into a Tuscaloosa church.
According to authorities, around 8:20 Sunday night, a small 4 door vehicle pulled up to the Central Church of Christ located at 304 Hargrove Rd in Tuscaloosa and fired one round into the back entrance of the church. The driver then left the scene.
22-year-old Deandre Lashawn Luckey has been charged with one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building, with the maximum bond on $30,000.
Authorities believe they have recovered the firearm used in the crime.
The motive is still under investigation, but it is not believed that any other churches are in any danger or being targeted.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.