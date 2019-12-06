Police issue warning after B’ham Southside kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a woman was kidnapped for two hours and sexually assaulted.
We all know the tragedy that happened to Aniah Blanchard. The case that occurred Wednesday night, did not end the same way, but it was still traumatizing for the victim.
“We want them to be on guard for anything, this time of year especially,” says Sgt. Johnny Williams with Birmingham Police Department.
This time of year, criminals are looking for fast cash and that’s what this suspect was aiming for Wednesday night when police say he kidnapped a woman around 10:30 in the 1700 block of 11th Place South.
Williams says a woman pulled up to a location along the street and got out of her car. That’s when the suspect came up to her with a gun and forced her back inside the car, the suspect drove around to different ATMs trying to get money out of the victim’s credit cards. And that wasn’t all he was after.
“He unfortunately assaulted her sexually before he released her,” says Williams.
A terrifying ordeal that in total lasted around two hours. Police say DNA is now being analyzed to help identify the suspect. A scary reminder for women that this could happen to anyone at any time.
“We ask that people be mindful of where they’re going, be mindful of your surroundings, let someone know when you’re leaving, when you’re arriving at certain locations especially when you’re alone by yourself,” says Williams.
Police are confidant someone knows who this suspect is. If you know anything, call police at 205-297-8437 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.