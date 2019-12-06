Piedmont Gets its fourth state title in 10 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Piedmont scored in the final minute of the Class 3A high school football state championship game, Thursday night to beat Mobile Christian 26-24, capturing the schools fourth state title since the 2009 season.
“Nobody expected us to be here this year,” said Piedmont head coach Steve Smith. “I’ve got my two sons on the roster this year and it just feels so much different to me. I love these kids.”
Jakari Foster hauled in Jackson Hayes touchdown pass in the games final minute, as the Bulldogs rallied from a ten point halftime deficit.
