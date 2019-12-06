Montgomery church shares Interfaith Nativity Exhibit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - For the fourteenth year, an Interfaith Nativity Exhibit is being shared with the public by The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Montgomery.
The exhibit features over 400 Nativity Scenes from around the world. Some are ornate; others are simple, homemade Nativities constructed by children.
The event is for the entire family and will be open from 1-8 p.m. through Sunday.
For more information about the Nativity, click this link.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.