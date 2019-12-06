Missing Shelby County teenager

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old girl.
Star’Daja Harris was reported missing on December 5.
She was last seen in the area of Chelsea.
She is approximately 5’3”, and weighs 230 lbs.
Harris is not believed to be in any danger and is possibly with family in the Tuscaloosa or Moundville area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Investigator Clayton Smith at (205) 670-6153 or call 911.
