Lawson State: Lemon Garlic and Caper Steelhead Trout

1 large lemon
1.5–2 lb. Steelhead Trout Fillet
4 Tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
1 tsp. Kosher Salt
1/4 tsp. Fresh ground black pepper
1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)
2 Tablespoons capers, for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees F.
2. Cut the lemon in half. Juice one half and reserve the juice for adding to your sauce. Cut the remaining half into 4-5 thin lemon slices and set aside.
3. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat.
4. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to melted butter and sauté, stirring frequently, for about one minute until garlic is fragrant and slightly soft.
5. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in reserved lemon juice and set aside.
6. Lightly oil a large sheet pan. Place steelhead fillet on pan.
7. Pour butter mixture over steelhead fillet. Use a pastry brush, the back of a spoon, or your hands to lightly rub the butter mixture into the fish.
8. Lay reserved lemon slices across the surface of the steelhead. You're ready to bake!
9. Bake steelhead at 375 degrees F for 20-25 minutes until cooked through. When it's cooked, the steelhead will have slightly lightened in color and will be easily flaked with a fork.
10. Top cooked steelhead with fresh chopped parsley and capers. Serve immediately.
