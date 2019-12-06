Lasting impact of domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Domestic violence is a problem that affects more people than you might realize.
According to statistics, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. “Domestic violence, intimate partner violence is heartbreaking,” said Catherine Alexander-Wright, Director of Domestic Violence Services at the YWCA in Birmingham.
That is her reaction to the death of 31-year-old Megan Montgomery. Her estranged husband and former police officer Jason McIntosh is facing capital murder charges for her death. ”Any loss of life [is tragic.] That’s why we exist. That’s what we do, is to reduce the incidents of domestic violence,” said Alexander-Wright.
While this case has been just the most recent one in the news, and more people are talking about domestic violence, Alexander-Wright says this is an issue that exists every hour, every day. Even though people are talking about it more now, they shouldn’t stop. "Get the message out there that this is an issue that impacts real lives every day and that there is help and there are resources available,” said Alexander-Wright.
She adds many times victims will leave a relationship only to return to it later. It can be part of a vicious cycle. "And we’re here for people regardless of where they are in that cycle or how many times they’ve been through it,” said Alexander-Wright.
The YWCA’s 24/7 crisis hotline is 205-322-4878.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.