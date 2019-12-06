Jefferson County property tax protests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people in Jefferson County are still not happy with their property taxes. Most of the parcels of land in the county increased under new guidelines and increase real estate sales and a number of people are protesting the tax increases. The Board of Equalization at the Jefferson County Courthouse are responsible for sending out property tax notices that you property tax went up.
“We are busy. Right now 13,000 registered for a tax protest,” said Maria Knight, Chairwoman of the Board of Equalization of Jefferson County.
In a normal year the Board of Equalization gets about 3,500 protests. One of those protesting is a Jefferson County woman who owns multiple pieces of property for rent and she has to pay more this year.
“Just wasn’t good. I got to go get a second job to pay taxes and my taxes are over $2,000. Who can come up with that money?” She said.
Jefferson County Commissioners have been flooded with phone calls blaming them for the increase.
“There is a huge misconception that the county is behind the recent evaluation from the Board of Equalization.” Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said.
The head of the Equalization board admits they can not respond to all of the protests deadline to pay December 31st.
“I do advice you pay your bill. There are penalties and fees associated with being late but if there is a change made, you will be able to get a refund,” Knight said.
Still its concerning for those who have to pay.
“I will be hoping to get a refund but I will have to work my behind off to pay.” The Jefferson County woman said.
She is also concerned about what to put on her income tax how much money she paid for property tax and if it that is right or not.
Again if you did not file a protest by October 19th it’s too late. Knight says be sure you pay by deadline.
