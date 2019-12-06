Jacksonville’s historic season ends with loss to UMS-Wright in 4A State Championship

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville High School senior Ron Darrius Wiggins dashed 79 yards on the third play of the AHSAA Super 7 Class 4A State Championship game Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium to give The Golden Eagles a quick 7-0 lead and defending state champ UMS-Wright a wake-up call.
The Bulldogs (14-0) took the warning seriously, clawing back for four methodical touchdowns en route to a 28-17 victory.
The championship game victory extended UMS-Wright’s current win streak to 33 consecutive games and was the third straight state title for the Mobile school – which played its first high school football 114 years ago in 1905.
After a scoreless third quarter, Jacksonville (12-3), coached by Clint Smith, cut the lead to 14-10 with a 26-yard field goal by Mason Terrell with 9:12 remaining.
UMS-Wright answered with a seven-play, 60-yard march that was capped by Brinson’s 4-yard TD reception from Singleton.
Senior running back Symon Smith, who led the Bulldogs with 139 yards rushing on 28 carries to earn Class 4A state championship game MVP honors, extended the lead to 28-10 with 2:04 remaining.
Jacksonville, making its first trip to the Super 7, got its final touchdown with 1:28 left on a 57-yard pass from quarterback Luke Jackson to receiver Jaeden Barksdale.
The runner-up Eagles had 311 total yards on 55 plays and the Bulldogs had 250 on 63 plays.
Both teams had 15 first downs.
Singleton was 9-of-19 passing for 54 yards and two TDs for UMS-Wright. Keyshawn Woodyard had three catches for 35 yards.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.