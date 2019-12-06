Huntsville police officer shot, in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police confirm an officer was shot in the area of Levert Street near Oakwood Avenue.
The officer is in critical condition.
A suspect is in custody.
HPD spokesman Lt. Michael; Johnson said the unnamed officer is a member of the STAC team and has been in the department about 20 years.
Johnson said the officer was shot outside of his protective vest area.
