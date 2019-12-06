C Spire announces major expansion of broadband services in B’ham area, beyond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - C Spire announced Thursday a major expansion of broadband services in the Birmingham area and beyond, using fiber optic technology.
They are partnering with Alabama Power to use some of their existing network.
The company has worked in other places, and says in some cases it increased internet speeds by 200 percent.
The rollout is expected to take place in 2020. The company has not yet said what part of the metro area it will start with first.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.