Birmingham police looking for man missing for 3 years
Timothy Posey hasn't been seen in 3 years. (Source: Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff | December 6, 2019 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 5:58 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for help in their search for a missing 59-year-old man.

Timothy James Posey has not been seen in three years. His family reported him missing in October.

Posey was last seen at a PNC bank in Trussville.

He is 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds when he was last seen. Posey drives a black 2012 Chevy Silverado 1500.

Anyone who has information on where Posey might be is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1757 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

