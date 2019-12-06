Birmingham police looking for man missing for 3 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for help in their search for a missing 59-year-old man.
Timothy James Posey has not been seen in three years. His family reported him missing in October.
Posey was last seen at a PNC bank in Trussville.
He is 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds when he was last seen. Posey drives a black 2012 Chevy Silverado 1500.
Anyone who has information on where Posey might be is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1757 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
