Birmingham Police Chief Reacts to AG Barr’s comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said communities risked losing police protection over protest and criticism of law enforcement.
In that speech the attorney general was urging communities to be more supportive of police rather than stage protest.
Friday, the head of the Birmingham Police Department said it was pretty much business as usual in the Magic City. Police Chief Patrick Smith welcomed more police officers on the job at the department’s academy graduation ceremony. The Birmingham police department has had to deal with officers killed in action and wounded. Still this week Chief Smith told the new officers their job is to protect and serve even those who may not like them.
“Not everyone is going to support you. Not everyone wants to help you but we have to protect them too. We protect every single individual we come across.” Chief Smith said.
Barr’s comments have come under fire from others in the civil rights community.
