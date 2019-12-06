B’ham World AIDS Day Event: Where you can get tested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials say more than 22,000 people in Alabama live with HIV.
On Friday, organizations advocating increased testing gathered outside Birmingham City Hall.
They worked through the rain to offer information about the virus, free testing and connections to services available for people living with HIV.
Organizers say knowledge is power when it come to beating HIV and AIDS.
“It is important for us to keep going, to continue to send a message of the importance of just knowing your status, so that you can do the work to remain negative if you test HIV negative, or be engaged in care so you can live a long, healthy, happy and productive life,” said Tommy Williams, HIV Prevention Network Member.
There are many organizations that offer - often free - HIV testing. Click this link for a full list of locations.
