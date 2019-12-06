ATF offers reward in gun store burglary

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Ten firearms were stolen in Tuscaloosa County and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering big money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.
On December 4, 2019, Plus One Tactical Advantage FFL, 5479 Skyland Blvd., Cottondale, was burglarized and the ten firearms were taken.
ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.
ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms." ATF Special Agent in Charge, Marcus Watson said.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers (205) 752-7867.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
