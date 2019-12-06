Alabama’s Christmas tree arrives at state capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The official Alabama state Christmas tree has arrived at the Capitol and will soon be ready for the annual tree lighting ceremony.
The tree arrived Monday afternoon fresh from Bullock County. The 35-foot-tall tree, an Eastern Red Cedar, was graciously donated by Ray Allen’s farm in Fitzpatrick. This is the third straight year the Allen family’s tree has been given the honor.
Once the decorations are complete, the tree will play host to a large tree lighting ceremony on the Capitol steps. That event is scheduled to happen at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The public is invited to the free event.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says for 2019, the decorations will include ornaments that mark Alabama’s 200th year of statehood.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.