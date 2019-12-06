Academy Sports + Outdoors, police take kids on Christmas shopping spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a very special shopping spree Thursday night for 30 children from the Boys and Girls Club.
Academy Sports + Outdoors and police officers from multiple agencies gave the kids gift cards to buy Christmas gifts for themselves.
We saw many children stuffing their carts with gifts for their parents and siblings before even thinking about buying themselves anything.
The kids also got to check out patrol cars and chat with the officers.
“We really hope that they look up to us and that they understand that we are here to help. And if they do get in trouble, if they find themselves in any situation where they need help, they can always turn to a police officer. That’s what we’re here for. We’re not handcuffs and handguns, we’re here for hugs and helping."
15 Academy Sports + Outdoors is partnering with police departments around Alabama this week to help more than 150 children.
