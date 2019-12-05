Youth raffles his skateboard to help buy gifts for others

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KSLA) — A 12-year-old is showing how anyone can be selfless and make a difference in other people’s lives.
Aiden Humphrey is raffling off his Razor RipStik skateboard to help support a fourth-grader’s Christmas wish.
“I couldn’t imagine waking up and looking under the tree to find nothing there,” said Humphrey, an Elysian Fields ISD Middle School student.
“I really want the kid to get what he wants for Christmas.”
So far, Humphrey has raised almost $700.
He plans to use any extra money to help with Elysian Fields ISD Elementary’s Angel Tree.
Along with the raffle, Humphrey also is doing extra chores around the house.
“I do our laundry and look after my baby sister.”
His family is overjoyed by his decision to help others.
