Xtreme Concepts attorney says lighter fluid wasn’t used in Tuesday explosion in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An attorney and shareholder for Xtreme Concepts says a man who was injured in Anniston while disposing of black powder, was doing so properly, and did not use lighter fluid as an accelerant.
Tamera Erskine, an attorney based in Montgomery, says the man, whose name still hasn't been released, was doing something he routinely does, in disposing of the black powder by trying to burn it off. She says he was disposing of this batch due to a roof leak that made the powder unusable for the company's purpose of training dogs.
“He has all the proper licenses, but sometimes this happens,” Erkine said.
Tuesday evening, Anniston police said a man had used lighter fluid to ignite gunpowder and it blew up, leaving burns on his face, torso and legs and breaking his arm. He was later airlifted to UAB.
“We were told lighter fluid,” police Lt. Tim Suits said the night of the incident.
Erskine however, says lighter fluid was never used.
She also says the company has permission to use explosives on site, at the old, 1980s era “Starship barracks,” used as Army barracks until Fort McClellan closed in 1999. The McClellan Development Authority owns the building and Xtreme Concepts is suing the authority for breach of contract.
“There are a lot of inaccuracies out there, including the court documents themselves,” Erskine said.
Erskine described the man as a retired Marine who continued to serve his country by training dogs in the private sector, and says his doctors' prognosis is that he will make a full recovery. She did not release his name and is asking the public for privacy.
She released the following statement on behalf of Xtreme Concepts:
"On Tuesday afternoon, Xtreme Concepts’ employee, a former Marine and explosive disposal technician, was injured while disposing of black powder and smokeless powder used during iK9 military working dog training exercises.
"He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.
"He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps, including multiple combat deployments where he risked his life to save his comrades by disarming explosive ordinances. Tuesday’s accident, endured while he continued to serve his country by training working dogs in the private sector, is heartbreaking for his family, friends and colleagues, but we are comforted by the doctors’ prognosis that he will make a full recovery.
"We appreciate the notes of support and continued prayers as he begins his road to recovery and ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this period. They have requested that his name not be released at this time."
Anniston’s fire chief Chris Collins confirmed Wednesday the state fire marshal is investigating the Tuesday night accident.
