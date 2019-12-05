UA Gymnastics and Rise holiday party

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The relationship between the University of Alabama gymnastics team and the Rise Program that goes back more than twenty years.
Wednesday, both groups benefited from a holiday party hosted on the University of Alabama campus.
“It’s just one of their favorite events of the year. All the children get to come,” Rise music therapist Dawn Sandel explained.
The bell choir from Rise kicked things off. Students from Rise sang Christmas carols wearing reindeer antlers and penguin hats.
Alabama Gymnasts like Makarri Doggette called the time they spent with those kids, precious moments.
“I just think it’s an awesome opportunity to just to even be a part of it. This has always been my passion. I’m just so excited to be with them and just see what the environment is all about.”
Sandel said the singing and playing around afterwards with the gymnastics team, helped Rise students working on verbal and or physical skills.
“You know running, jumping and getting down on hands and knees and all strengthens muscles and works on balance and coordination,” Sandel continued.
Gymnasts also helped kids out on some of their equipment and showed them a few moves.
Amanda Delchamps and her daughter CeCe calls the event a highlight of the year.
“We love it don’t we? I can get in the pool. That’s our favorite.”
