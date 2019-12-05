Tuscaloosa City Schools approves free student take home food program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many students are eating well at school but when they get home food might be limited. That’s why Tuscaloosa City Schools launched this new donated food initiative for students.
School cafeterias will offer what they call a share table for unused fresh fruit and packaged snacks remaining from student’s meal trays. Then those food items are packaged and given to kids to take home with them for free.
The school system said regulations have changed with their child nutrition program. Now perfectly good untouched food available during their breakfast and lunch times can be given to students who might be hungry after school hours.
Students who receive free and reduced meals at school qualify for this program.
Any food items students don’t take from the share table from each school will be donated weekly to agencies like the community soup kitchen.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.