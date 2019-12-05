Trump adminstration makes changes to SNAP program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trump Administration announced Wednesday it will tighten requirements for the SNAP program.
The new rule makes it harder for states to waive work requirements for people who can work and don’t have children. The U.S. Department of agriculture says close to 700,000 people could lose assistance, but state officials say the local impact could be minimal.
“The doesn’t really affect us because we haven’t applied for any waivers in Alabama and don’t intend to,” said Barry Spear, Department of Human Resources.
States with high unemployment rates could apply to waive work requirements. Alabama’s unemployment rate sits at 2.8 percent - below the national average.
“Unemployment has been lower than it has in the past. That’s one of the factors that you use to make a waiver,” said Spear.
Regardless of the perceived impact, local anti-hunger advocates are frustrated by another hit to the program.
“Yes, we have a budget deficit. Yes, this is an important issue to address. My question is why does it have to be on the backs of the poor,” said Reverend Taylor Bell.
Every Wednesday, Baptist Church of the Covenant serves 50 free meals to the community. Reverend Taylor Bell says SNAP barely fills the hunger gap already, so the slash to the program hits people even more.
“I think there’s a whole eco system of interconnected issues that we need to address when thinking about the role the snap benefits play. To not see them as a drain on our economy, but as a stop gap that keeps people from being hungry,” said Rev. Bell.
The final rule will be published in the federal register Thursday, and go into effect in April.
