Thompson dominates Central Phenix City 40-14 to win 7A state championship

Thompson (12-1) fumbled on its opening possession but got the ball back quickly when Central (12-2) fumbled as well. Pate’s pinpoint passing got the Warriors’ offense in gear later in the opening period on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that was culminated by his first TD, a 1-yard sneak. The extra point failed but Thompson took the lead for good at 2:11 in the quarter 6-0. J.B. Mitchell capped a seven-play, 74-yard drive midway through the second quarter with a sterling 14-yard TD reception from Pate. Mitchell grabbed his second TD reception to cap a six-play, 64-yard drive later in the quarter to give Thompson a 20-0 lead.