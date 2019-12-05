Tarrant tears down old city hall, builds new one

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant City leaders are preparing for a major move as construction starts on the new city hall.
If you’ve driven around East Lake and Jackson Boulevard recently, you’ve seen crews working to tear down the old Food Giant. That’s where the new facility will go.
Mayor Loxcil Tuck says the court, city clerk, and mayor’s staff will move to the new location. The electrical department will move into the city’s Wells Fargo building.
The project is budgeted for $1.2 million to $1.7 million, money the city felt would be better spent on a new building rather than renovating the old one.
“It needs a lot of work done. We decided to spend that much money on an old building. It’ll be cheaper for us to build a new building and sell that old property,” said Mayor Tuck.
Mayor Tuck says once city staff moves into the new building, the city may consider selling the old one.
Construction is expected to be done by July 2020.
