Search planned Saturday for missing Walker Co. man
Hayden Mayberry hasn't been seen since November 26 (Source: Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff | December 5, 2019 at 12:07 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 12:14 PM

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is planned Saturday morning for a missing 26-year-old man from Oakman.

Hayden Mayberry was last seen November 19.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division will search a wooded area in Walker County and the public is invited to help.

Anyone interested should meet at 9 a.m. at the Sheriff’s office located at 2001 2nd Avenue in Jasper.

If you have information about Hayden’s whereabouts, please call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464, and press one.

