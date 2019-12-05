Search planned Saturday for missing Walker Co. man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is planned Saturday morning for a missing 26-year-old man from Oakman.
Hayden Mayberry was last seen November 19.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division will search a wooded area in Walker County and the public is invited to help.
Anyone interested should meet at 9 a.m. at the Sheriff’s office located at 2001 2nd Avenue in Jasper.
If you have information about Hayden’s whereabouts, please call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464, and press one.
