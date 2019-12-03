Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Valery Lopez!
Valery is a senior at Bibb County High School with a 3.6 GPA. She is a member of the 4-H Youth Leadership Program, FBLA, and The University of Montevallo Upward Bound TRIO Program. Outside of school, she volunteers in her community and works hard to give her best. She has been accepted to UAB and plans to study Business Administration.
Valery, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
