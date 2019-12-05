Pleasant Grove Police launch “Operation Safe Package”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department began “Operation Safe Package” Wednesday. It’s an effort to catch and deter porch pirates.
They started patrols around the city and in targeted areas where porch pirates has been a problem in the past.
Police even did driver’s license checkpoints to see if there were any packages in plain view that didn’t belong to the driver.
Once police checked the license, they handed the drivers a candy cane, and sent them on their way.
“Let’s catch them in the act or better yet, let’s deter them all together,” said Lt. Daniel Reid. “Don’t come to Pleasant Grove and steal packages. Because we are out there, and we are looking hard.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.