Pelham PD honors the life of Officer Phillip Davis on 10-year anniversary of death

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several police officers were in tears Wednesday at a wreath laying ceremony honoring Officer Philip Davis.
Wednesday marked 10 years since the officer was fatally shot at a traffic stop.
Though it’s been a decade since Davis was physically in the building, he is still very much present everyday with current officers. It was very evident Wednesday.
The most emotional part of Wednesday’s ceremony was when an email was read from Davis, sent to all the officers reminding them the importance of staying safe on the job after several police officers being killed in another state.
“Not just officers but these officers have personal lives too. These officers all had people that fully expected them to walk through that door that afternoon,” a police Sgt. reads.
Officer Davis sent these words just days before he was killed during a traffic stop on I-65.
Philip’s sister-in-law Amy Davis says the love and support from the police department and community means the world to their family.
“Anytime you talk to somebody that knew Philip, they’ve got a long list of stories and I think every year when we have this memorial for him to remember him all those stories seem to come to life,” she said.
And as time has passed, the pain has stayed the same.
“For some reason at the 10-year mark you’re thinking I have a whole decade of new stories or he is not in them and I think that’s why 10 years is so much harder,” Amy states.
It has been an emotional day for all the Pelham officers. Those words Officer Davis sent to this department 10 years ago have never left these officers and in some ways it has probably kept them safe in the line of duty.
