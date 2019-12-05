Montgomery’s Friend: She was making plans for the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Megan Montgomery confided in her closest friends, what they say, were countless stories of abuse.
"She was scared to death," said Ameshia Cross, who met Montgomery while attending Belmont University.
"She had reached out shortly after they had gotten married about some of the abuse she was suffering. She was very tight lipped. She didn't really know what to do and she was afraid," explained Cross.
Montgomery married Jason McIntosh in February 2018. Months of abuse, verbal and physical, escalated when Montgomery was shot during an argument, said Cross.
"At that point, it was the last straw. She decided she was going to get help, she was going to go through therapy. She filed for divorce, she moved and she also filed a restraining order. And I told her, 'These are the things you should do, this is great for you.'"
And things were great, for a while.
"She had joined a new church, she was doing a lot of community work, that is where her heart was. She wanted to advocate for people, she wanted to help the homeless, she wanted to feed the hungry. She was someone who really believed in putting forth, no matter what she was going through, she always wanted to make sure she was helping people who she felt had it worse off."
Montgomery was looking towards the future, to a new year and a new life.
"We had just planned to spend New Year's together. We had just planned all of these trips for 2020 and the things that she really wanted to do and I don't think... and I don't think she did either, she thought that she was out of this. She thought that she could move on with her life."
"Then he started calling, he started texting, he started showing up at events with her friends unannounced and he started following her," said Cross.
The night Montgomery was killed, Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook said McIntosh followed her to Courtyard 280. Video surveillance shows McIntosh walking into the bar, talking with Montgomery and then the two of them leaving, according to Chief Cook. Her body was found several hours later in a parking lot near Mountain Brook High School.
"She reported it, she got away, she filed for divorce, she got a restraining order, she did everything we tell people to do and it did not work. They system did not work for her," said Cross.
Cross goes back to the February shooting, the "last straw" for her friend, and remembers the defeat Montgomery felt after learning McIntosh wouldn't be charged.
"That was extremely hurtful because at the end of the day, she had someone who was literally threatening her life and told her that no matter where she went and what she did, that he would find her."
Investigators have said Montgomery was “not very helpful” in developing that case, which Cross explained was because of paralyzing fear.
"So yes, I will say she was quintessentially what they would call uncooperative, but that is what you do," Cross said. "You don't always respond well when you know the police can not protect you from someone who is literally hellbent on killing you or hellbent on beating you to near-death."
She added, "I think that living in that type of fear, unless you are someone who has been a battered woman before, you don't understand what that is."
At the end of Montgomery's life, Cross thinks about the beginning of their friendship.
Cross' mother died from cancer three weeks after she met Montgomery.
“Megan stayed with me that night when my mom died. And she held me, she prayed with me and she flew... to Chicago to be with me when we buried my mom. She held my head up while they laid my mom to rest and this is a girl who I had known for a month-and-a-half,” said Cross through tears.
“And I think that’s Megan’s spirit, above all else.”
“To have someone who gave their heart so freely and so openly, to love on everyone, to not see bad in anyone and to always try to find some sense of good... that’s Megan’s legacy.”
