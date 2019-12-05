Jessica Ivey: Coffee Oats with Caramelized Banana

Ingredients:
1/2 banana, cut in half lengthwise
1 packet original Quaker Instant Oatmeal
2 tablespoons hot brewed coffee
1/3 cup boiling water
Ground nutmeg or cinnamon to taste
1 tablespoon nut butter
Directions:
Sauté banana in a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Cook 3 to 4 minutes on the first side or until golden brown. Flip, and cook 3 to 4 minutes longer or until browned.
Meanwhile, combine Quaker Instant Oatmeal, coffee, and boiling water in a bowl. Stir and let sit for 60 seconds. Stir in nutmeg cinnamon to taste.
Top oatmeal with caramelized banana and nut butter.
