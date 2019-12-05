Jacksonville painted up to celebrate Eagles’ first trip to HS football finals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses throughout Jacksonville are getting behind their local high school football team, during championship week.
Four East Alabama schools made it to the Super 7 football championships this week, and three of those are in Calhoun County. For the Jacksonville High School Golden Eagles, it will be their first ever trip to the state finals.
A group of parents got together and painted messages all around the city, to support the Eagles
Those messages, painted in school colors, said things like "Teams to remember, play in December."
Danny Kellner, co-owner of Kolectic Treasures, an antique mall located on Jacksonville Square, said he was happy to let supporters paint the windows of his business.
“You know, we give back to our community. At Kolectic, we thrive, you know, to support our community. And we were happy to, you know, let them color our windows up,” he said
Piedmont, Oxford and Clay-Central are also in the playoffs this week at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
All three schools in Calhoun County will be closed the day of their games, while Clay-Central will dismiss at noon Thursday and start two hours late Friday to accommodate out of town travel to Auburn.
Here are their schedules:
Piedmont Bulldogs vs. Mobile Christian School Leopards, Thursday morning at 11 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Spartans vs. Clay-Central Volunteers, Thursday night at 7 p.m.
UMS-Wright Preparatory School Bulldogs vs. Jacksonville Golden Eagles, Friday morning at 11 a.m.
Spanish Fort Toros vs. Oxford Yellow Jackets, Friday night at 7 p.m.
