Is your Christmas tree making you sick?

“I would never say somebody has Christmas Tree Syndrome. When a patient would come in this time of year a doctor would think, ‘do they have the flu?’, ' do they have a cold?' or are these symptoms caused by allergies. If we don’t think it’s the flu. We don’t think it’s a cold. We don’t think it’s something else serious and we’re thinking it might be allergies, then you try to identify a cause,” explained Barlow.