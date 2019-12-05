FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a chilly start to the day with many locations in the 30s. The cold spots this morning are in east Alabama where areas like Centre, Anniston, and Talladega are seeing low 30s. If you were a fan of yesterday's weather, you'll likely enjoy today's forecast. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. It'll be a mild and dry afternoon. Today would be a great day to get some yard work out of the way. Clouds are expected to increase tonight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures dipping down into the mid 40s.