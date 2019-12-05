FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a chilly start to the day with many locations in the 30s. The cold spots this morning are in east Alabama where areas like Centre, Anniston, and Talladega are seeing low 30s. If you were a fan of yesterday's weather, you'll likely enjoy today's forecast. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. It'll be a mild and dry afternoon. Today would be a great day to get some yard work out of the way. Clouds are expected to increase tonight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures dipping down into the mid 40s.
FIRST ALERT: You will likely want to grab an umbrella tomorrow! A cold front will begin to move into Alabama tomorrow morning producing scattered showers across Central Alabama. Rain will likely increase in coverage during the late morning hours and continue into the afternoon. The bulk of steady rain will likely move out of Central Alabama by the evening hours. We’ll likely see light showers or sprinkles as we head into Friday night and early Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking mostly cloudy with a few chances of seeing spotty showers. Southerly flow will keep a good supply of moisture across the Southeast. Saturday will be mostly dry, but we can’t rule out a few isolated showers during the day. High temperatures likely to climb into the upper 50s. By Sunday, we could see widely scattered showers (30%) develop across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain that falls will likely be light. High temperatures are expected to climb near 60°F.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big storm we will track will likely arrive Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Rain chances will likely ramp up Monday evening with rain beginning in West Alabama. Due to high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s, we can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms Monday evening. Severe weather is looking very low at this time. Rain will likely continue Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day as cold air moves in. I think temperatures will drop from the 60s in the morning hours into the 40s by the evening.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.