Etowah County Rescue Squad commander named state rescuer of the year

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The commander of the Etowah County Rescue Squad has been named the state’s rescuer of the year.
Captain James Miller received the award last weekend, after receiving rescuer of the quarter from the state rescue squad association.
It's for an incident that happened in early November.
Miller was on his way to a meeting at the rescue squad headquarters on November 3, returning from a trip to Oxford, when he witnessed a traffic accident: a car ran under a rental van and caught fire at the corner of South 5th Street and Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden.
Miller says he saw the car first hit a utility pole, then ran up under the yellow rental van, “about where the gas tank is at.”
"I'd seen fire under the hood, and I knew that there was fuel on the ground," Miller says. He says he was able to open the passenger side door of the car, then told the two people inside they needed to get out of the car because it could blow up or at least catch fire.
The passenger was able to get out okay, but the driver was unconscious and had the steering wheel lying on top of him.
"I kept thinking, 'Lord, You've got to help us here,'" Miller recalled.
Miller says the other man in the wreck helped him remove the driver, then a man in military clothing helped him move him further. Someone describing himself as a retired firefighter told everyone to get back because the car appeared to be about to explode.
Miller says police, fire and medics all arrived at this point, and as soon as he gave his report to a police officer, he headed on to his meeting, complete with a shirt covered in blood.
He says all of this happened within 18 minutes, according to his cell phone.
He was nominated for the Glen Parris Award for that act.
“It’s an honor to receive this award. People do things all the time and don’t get recognition for it. Like I said the Good Lord just put me in the right place at the right time, and I have a lot of my friends who tell me that all the time,” says Miller.
It's not the first time he's been called upon to save a life during his off time. Last year he administered CPR to a basketball referee who appeared to have a heart attack during a game. Miller says he's officiating games again.
Miller says the squad has come back from a devastating incident four years ago, in which a squad member drowned during a search for a missing kayaker. Vicky Ryan drowned when hers and another rescue boat capsized. Miller's predecessor as rescue squad commander, Mike Bettis, was later indicted for criminally negligent homicide, and his trial is set for January 13.
Miller says the squad now goes on missions all the time, and that Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton often calls them out to search and rescue missions.
