Christmas tree recycling in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - After the presents are open and the leftovers are gone, there are places in Shelby County where you can take your tree.
Shelby County in conjunction with the City of Chelsea, the City of Pelham, and Propst Alabaster LLC, is offering a Christmas Tree Recycling Program at five designated areas in Shelby County.
The program is scheduled to take place December 27, 2019 through January 6, 2020:
Heardmont Park on Cahaba Valley Road/AL-119
Chelsea City Hall on CR-47 in Chelsea
Ray Building on AL-70 in Columbiana Propst
Promenade Alabaster located at the end of AmStar Theatre parking lot
Pelham City Park on US-31 in Pelham
All drop-off areas will be located in parking lots and designated with orange traffic cones and signage, and will be monitored daily.
Alex Dudchock, County Manager said, “We plan to recycle the Christmas Trees into landscape and erosion/sediment control materials for county facilities and decrease the volume of illegal dumping that occurs each year.”
