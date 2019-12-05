Alabaster police triple police presence at popular shopping center

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster police are increasing their presence by 300% in popular shopping areas through the holidays.
You will notice a lot more police cars patrolling these parking lots during the holidays. But officers will also be undercover like Santa’s elves making sure everyone stays on the nice list.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing.
Non-uniformed officers will be walking around inside and outside of stores to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday season.
Detective Josh Rauch with Alabaster police department is asking that you lock your car doors, always keep an eye on your purse and wallet while inside the store, be on high alert, and never hesitate to call police.
“That is what we are here for 24 hours a day seven days a week 365 days a year that is what we are here for but if you can keep aware of your surroundings lock your car doors report stuff that you see suspicious that helps us and that also helps keep you safe,” he explains.
If you ever feel threatened leaving a store or feel uneasy at all call an officer to come walk you to your car. They are happy to help or ask someone inside the store. Whatever you do listen to the gut feeling telling you that you are unsafe because officers say majority of the time that gut feeling is correct.
