Woodlawn Foundation to build affordable homes on Georgia Ave

WOODLAWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Woodlawn Foundation will begin building more affordable housing in that neighborhood.
The 20 dwellings will consist of 11 townhomes, 8 apartments and one single family house at 61st Street and Georgia Avenue.
Woodlawn will be working with several partners including the Birmingham Housing Authority, Alabama Power and the City of Birmingham which gave the foundation 1-million dollars in community reinvestment funding Tuesday.
“That will allow for the residents in the community to have access to affordable but high-quality homes” says Woodlawn Foundation Chief Operations Officer Mashonda Taylor. “We are really committed to a mixed-income strategy here and we believe that all residents regardless of their socio-economic background, they need to have the ability to have access to affordable housing and quality housing.”
Taylor says the families who are chosen will receive help and services to prepare them for home ownership.
Construction is due to begin in February and end in February of next year.
