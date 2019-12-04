Super Volunteer Martha Hester is ‘Doing Good’ at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

We ran to catch up as she escorted one woman to her doctor’s appointment in another building. Down the hall. Into an elevator. Onto a crosswalk. Martha makes a quick stop at a window to point to the best place to park. “I show them where they should have gone and they say ‘dadgum I went right past that coming up the hill.’” After guiding the lost patient down another long hallway, they finally arrive at the doctor’s office door.