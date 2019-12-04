State fire marshal looking into gunpowder explosion at McClellan former barracks

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The state fire marshal is looking into a gunpowder incident that occurred at the McClellan community in Anniston last night.
It happened in a secure area at Xtreme Concepts, a business devoted to training dogs for security purposes.
As we first told you Tuesday night, Anniston police say a 38-year-old man was trying to burn off some gunpowder and poured lighter fluid on it.
When he lit it, the gunpowder exploded, leaving him with burns and a broken arm.
He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
Xtreme Concepts has a lawsuit against the owner of the former Army barracks, the McClellan Development Authority.
The MDA claimed in the suit the company has violated local ordinances and its lease by using explosives.
The company maintained they weren’t explosives, they were pyrotechnics, and the judge hearing the case, Circuit Judge Debra Jones, later agreed based on the evidence she saw.
Other issues in the lawsuit include back due rent, several efforts by Xtreme Concepts to buy what’s known as the “Starship Barracks,” and E. coli contamination of Coldwater Creek alleged to have come from feces of the dogs kenneled there.
