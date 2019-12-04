Public meeting set for Vance road improvement project

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT will host a public meeting Thursday to inform people in Vance about a road improvement project.
The project may affect travel near the Mercedes Benz U-S-I plant next year. ALDOT wants to add two lanes and resurface parts of Highway 11.
The $40 million project could take up to 3 years to finish. That work would stretch nearly seven miles from Daimler Benz Boulevard to Highway 5 in Woodstock.
“It’ll benefit everyone in the community along with Mercedes. It will help improve economic growth in that area. But also promote travel time and safety,” according to ALDOT Public Information Officer John McWilliams.
That public meeting is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vance Elementary School. Work should start by mid 2020.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.