Police: Man wanted on kidnapping charge arrested after wreck/chase, divers find his gun

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An innocent driver was struck by a wanted man before Adamsville police arrested the man Monday on felony warrants for Kidnapping and misdemeanor warrants.
Officers said Jaquan Mayfield of Mulga led Adamsville officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle chase from the Adamsville Walmart.
Mayfield had outstanding felony warrants for Kidnapping with Jeffco and misdemeanor warrants with Adamsville.
Mayfield was arrested in the Edgewater community after striking another motorist, wrecking his vehicle and running.
Investigators said Mayfield had several felony amounts of a controlled substance and a firearm.
Officers said Mayfield threw that firearm, which was stolen, in a body of water in Edgewater.
These are pictures from a Tuesday morning dive/recovery to get the gun.
Adamsville police said Southeastern Association of Recovery & Investigative Divers found the firearm.
The motorist Mayfield struck was not seriously injured and only had minor damage to his vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.