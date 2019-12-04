Most unwanted Christmas gifts that are returned the most

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So many items look like great gifts when you are strolling mall stores and kiosks in December.
And with the 2019 holiday shopping season one week shorter this year, many of us will be grabbing those items as last minute gifts.
Before you do, you may want to know about the most unwanted holiday gifts, based on return data.
Surveys by this retail site and the resale chain Acorns say the most returned gifts include:
Toiletries
Board games
Celebrity cook books
Celebrity autobiographies
Slippers
Christmas sweaters
Fitness DVDs
Selfie sticks
That’s not to say your loved one won’t appreciate a nice Christmas sweater with Santa on the front. It’s just that a lot of people would prefer something else.
And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, one more unwanted gift, according to one survey is liquor.
Liquor is something some people love as a gift, and others hate it. Send it to a teetotaler and you may say “doesn’t that stink?” Consumer Reports Magazine says hard liquor is the most unwanted gift.
But you might be asking what are they drinking? Many people would love a bottle of vodka, Kentucky bourbon, or scotch on Christmas eve.
The stress over finding a gift that will be appreciated is one reason why gift cards are so popular. Just make sure it is to a store they like, and will use, otherwise it will become yet another unwanted gift.
