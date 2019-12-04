Megan Montgomery last seen leaving bar with estranged husband

According to Lynneice Washington, District Attorney-Bessemer, "ALEA conducted the investigation and presented their findings to my office. The physical evidence did not reflect Mr. MacIntosh as the aggressor, and they both stated that there was a struggle over the gun. However, the evidence was not clear enough to determined what happened during the struggle and Ms. Montgomery was not very helpful in the development of said case. Although there was not enough information to proceed on a felony warrant, misdemeanor DV charges were recommended to be pursued with the City of Hoover Municipal Court. My office took no further action at that time."