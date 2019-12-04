Local principals respond to fire to check on students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Center Point firefighters worked to put out a massive early morning apartment fire, two local principals made sure they were at the scene too.
“Walking up there, not knowing what I was walking into - my heart started beating fast. I started praying ‘Lord, let my babies be okay’," said Kirsten Logan-Marshall, Principal at Erwin Intermediate School.
Erwin Intermediate Principal Kirsten Logan-Marshall loves her students like her own. So, when she heard about the early morning fire at Parkway Villa Apartments, she headed to the scene.
“I decided to come to school, clock in, go over to Parkway Villa to ensure none of my students were harmed,” said Logan-Marshall.
Stepping over fire hoses, passing men in gear, she worked with Center Point High School’s principal, Mr. Van Phillips, to check on families.
“Very refreshing to see principals of the local high school and intermediate school come to the scene,” said Gene Coleman, “It means more than just us responding to the emergency. It is the community responding.”
Center Point’s Fire Chief Gene Coleman says he’s also seen Mr. Phillips show up at another apartment fire to check on students.
The units on fire at Parkway Villa were vacant and every one is okay, but Mrs. Logan-Marshall says her job to protect her students starts even before the first school bell rings.
“It’s not a 9-5 job. To me, I take it seriously. It’s all day - whenever they need me. I’m available to them,” said Logan-Marshall, “I think that’s how we do things. That’s how we should do things."
Chief Coleman says the cause of the fire is still being investigated. He says crews will go back to the scene Wednesday to continue assessments.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.