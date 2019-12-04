Identifying delivery drivers over the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 'Tis the season for lots of home deliveries. But will you always be able to identify who’s walking up to your front door?
In order to meet the demand of seasonal delivery and same day delivery, UPS hires drivers who use their personal vehicles.
UPS released this statement about their security:
“Our seasonal personal vehicle drivers wear the same uniform our regular drivers wear and they are given ID badges,” Dan McMackin said.
Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said if you have any doubts don’t let them in your house.
“You don’t have to open your door to that person. You can talk through the door. Get verification. They should be carrying identification of some sort,”Pennington said.
Pennington says he has been curious of a U-Haul pulling up to his own driveway.
“I did go out and investigate. I did verify it was a delivery driver and was delivering a package. He was dressed appropriately and he had identification on him.” Pennington said.
Pennington also suggests letting family members or neighbors know if you are expecting a package on a certain date. If a neighbor is watching your house, watch out for suspicious behavior.
“If they are lingering. If they are knocking on the door and going around back. If they are there for a long period of time, it creates cause of concern.”
