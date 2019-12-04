How to help victims of domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to statistics, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
It’s estimated that as much as 75% of domestic violence homicides occur when a person is leaving or after they have left.
In the recent case of 31-year-old Megan Montgomery, she had filed a protection from abuse order against her husband. Montgomery’s body was found Sunday.
The husband - Jason McIntosh - is currently in custody. As of Tuesday, formal charges had not been filed.
Advocates who help people in domestic violence situations say getting out and then staying safe can be extremely challenging.
"It’s not just as easy as packing a bag and walking out the door. They have to be careful. They need to have a safety plan. They need to work with an advocate to develop a safety plan and to make sure they are leaving in a safe way,” said Elishua Markham, Safehouse Shelby County.
