FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & average temperatures return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a colder start to the day (compared to yesterday) with temperatures mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures are cooler thanks to a clear sky and light winds. Cloud cover has finally moved out, and it will allow us to finally see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will be a gorgeous day with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°F this afternoon. Our average high temperature for 12/4 is 59°F, so we will finally see temperatures near average after days of chilly weather. Winds will come out of the west at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.