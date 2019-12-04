FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & average temperatures return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a colder start to the day (compared to yesterday) with temperatures mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures are cooler thanks to a clear sky and light winds. Cloud cover has finally moved out, and it will allow us to finally see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will be a gorgeous day with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to near 60°F this afternoon. Our average high temperature for 12/4 is 59°F, so we will finally see temperatures near average after days of chilly weather. Winds will come out of the west at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We will trend slightly warmer tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s. We will likely see a mostly clear sky tonight. By tomorrow, clouds will begin to slowly increase throughout the day as our next system begins to develop to our west. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer thanks to southerly winds. We will remain dry tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next chance for rain will likely arrive Friday morning and continue into the afternoon hours. Rain will likely remain light as showers move from west to east. Temperatures Friday will trend slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. I think the rain will move out of here by Friday evening keeping us mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a small chance for a few showers Friday night into Saturday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The only change to our forecast for the weekend is adding more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers Saturday. It looks like an upper level low could develop keeping us mostly cloudy for the day. There’s a small chance for a few showers mainly south of I-20 Saturday, but it won’t be enough to cancel outdoor plans. We’ll continue with a 20-30% chance for light showers Sunday as southerly flow brings additional moisture into the state. High temperatures over the weekend will likely climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Morning temperatures should remain mild for this time of the year with lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT COLD FRONT: Our second chance for beneficial rainfall will likely move in Monday into Tuesday. There is a small chance we could see a few thunderstorms Monday as temperatures warm into the mid-60s. The severe threat looks very low at this time. Bulk of the rain could move in Monday night into Tuesday followed by a big drop in temperatures Wednesday with highs only in the 40s.
