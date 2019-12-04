Explosion at Old Fort McClellan leaves one injured

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have confirmed an explosion took place at Old Fort McClellan.
Authorities say a man was trying to dispose of excess gunpowder by burning it. The accident took place near the dog kennels.
When the man ignited the gunpowder, it blew up. He has burns to both his face, torso, legs. He also suffered a broken arm.
His identity and age have not been released.
Paramedics are currently trying to stabilize him before he is life-flighted.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.